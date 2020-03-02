HOW WILL MLB SOLVE ATTENDANCE PROBLEMS?

Q: I am also concerned that the Commissioner is trying to change things that need to be left alone. Baseball is a game of numbers and history. How long before the owners change his direction?
COMMISH: Yes, attendance is down. But you can't tell me having 14 teams in playoff contention is going to make any difference. You're just cheapening the pennant races, the only regular season that really mattered in any pro sport. Please, Mr. Manfred, leave us alone for while.
FOLLOW-UP: I think with the team TB has and has had they should draw 2.5 million and would but for where they play.
COMMISH: Major League Baseball never should have put a team in St. Petersburg or Miami. It should have had one Florida team, in Orlando, where vacationers will go all summer long because there are so many family attractions.
FOLLOW-UP: If baseball wanted to increase overall attendance they would look into ways to discourage tanking by modifying the draft and give Tampa a one year deadline to break ground on a real baseball stadium or else move the franchise. Who wants to spend MLB ticket and concession money to watch 100 loss baseball or watch in a warehouse with 6,000 people?
COMMISH: Part of this is right but the Rays are much more likely to win 100 games than lose 100.