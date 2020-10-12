HOW WILL PUJOLS PICK HOF HAT?

QUESTION: Does Albert (Pujols’) 10-year personal services contract prevent him from the Cardinals HOF or at a minimum wearing a red jacket at Busch until the 10 years are up? National HOF? Cardinals or Angels or just a red hat?
COMMISH: No, once Albert Pujols is through playing, he would be eligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame five years from the end of his playing career, with the Cardinals' Hall of Fame having a similar stipulation. Pujols' personal services deal with the Angels would have nothing to do with his being elected to either. Great question about the hat. He might just go red (no lettering) to make it easier, but I would think the Cardinals might have a slight edge if he has to decide between the two because Albert clearly had his best years here, although he reached many of his personal milestones in Anaheim.
FOLLOW-UP: Let me say this differently. I know Albert can be elected to either Hall when eligible. What I mean is does that personal-services contract, or a stipulation in it, prevent him from being at Busch wearing a Cardinals red jacket?
COMMISH: You would not see him wearing a Cardinals red jacket while still being employed by the Angels.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!