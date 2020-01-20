HOW WILL THE OUTFIELD ROTATION WORK?

QUESTION: If the club doesn't add an outfield bat (Ozuna?), are we looking at a 4-players-into-3-spots type of rotation until it starts to settle? That probably would work with the young guys, who can handle all 3 OF spots, but does that work with Fowler? Will Fowler get some LF playing time?
COMMISH: You're looking at least at the four-into-three rotation, with Bader likely to play the most if his offense improves even a little. His defense is not easily replaced.
When Carlson arrives, a new blueprint will be in play.
I don't see Fowler being asked to play left field just yet.
Follow-up: Does Edman have a shot at a starting outfield spot, or do the Cards prefer him as an infielder in case Carpenter can't resurrect his career?
COMMISH: The Cardinals would prefer to have Edman available to start any day at one of six positions, excluding first base, catcher nd pitcher. He will be a regular irregular, as it were.