HOW WILL THE OUTFIELD ROTATION WORK?

Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals

Dexter Fowler (left) and Harrison Bader misplay a fly ball against the Brewers on Sept. 15. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: If the club doesn't add an outfield bat (Ozuna?), are we looking at a 4-players-into-3-spots type of rotation until it starts to settle? That probably would work with the young guys, who can handle all 3 OF spots, but does that work with Fowler? Will Fowler get some LF playing time?

COMMISH: You're looking at least at the four-into-three rotation, with Bader likely to play the most if his offense improves even a little. His defense is not easily replaced.

When Carlson arrives, a new blueprint will be in play.

I don't see Fowler being asked to play left field just yet.

Follow-up: Does Edman have a shot at a starting outfield spot, or do the Cards prefer him as an infielder in case Carpenter can't resurrect his career?

COMMISH: The Cardinals would prefer to have Edman available to start any day at one of six positions, excluding first base, catcher nd pitcher. He will be a regular irregular, as it were.

