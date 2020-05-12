HOW WILL THE SCHEDULE SHAKE OUT?
Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals

Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer off Cardinals reliever Tyler Webb last Sept. 14. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: If the first official proposal from owners to players is accepted, how many games would the Cardinals play against NL Central teams and how many against AL Central?

BENFRED: Nothing is set in stone, but here's a good guesstimate: 12 games against each divisional opponent, plus six games against each AL Central team. That would get you to 78 games. Swap a couple three-game series for a four-game series, and there you go.  

