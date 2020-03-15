7. HOW WILL THEY MANAGE A CROWDED CLUBHOUSE?

It's still crowded, as president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, who had been poised to make roster trims on Friday, deferred those moves.
“With regard to transactions, we are permitted to do so,” Mozeliak said Sunday. “But . . . we will not make any until we have more clarity on what the future holds.”
So 57 players remain in big-league camp, including third-base prospect Nolan Gorman and lefthanded pitcher Matt Liberatore, acquired from Tampa Bay in the the trade for Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena.
Lefthanded-batting Gorman more than held his own, batting .308 with a homer and two doubles and he played adequately in the field. Unfortunately, with the minor-league seasons also postponed, Gorman, who might be 20 by the time baseball resumes (his birthday is May 10), won’t get as much developmental time in the minors this season as he might otherwise have had. But the club hopes he can handle the Class AA level at Springfield.
Liberatore, 20, made it into only two games but looked good on the side and might turn up in Class AA.