QUESTION: Should Tommy Edman stay at the No. 2 spot for the NLDS, and what are the other big decisions with the lineup against the Braves?
BENFRED: Wong's health is the biggest question. That affects if Carpenter starts, and everything else.
If Wong can't run without hesitation, then you're not getting the best version of Wong. And if he presses and hurts it again, then he's done for the postseason, period. Only Wong and the Cardinals know how close he is, truly.
The question the Cards have to answer is if a lineup with a somewhat-limited Wong is a better bet than a lineup with a starting-to-stir Carpenter.
Or, play all together — Carpenter, Edman, Wong — and let Edman play in the outfield, switching Dexter Fowler to center for Harrison Bader. That way you're bringing Bader off the bench as speed and a defensive replacement.
But that chips away at your defense pretty significantly, and it's defense that led the Cardinals to the postseason.
So, yeah, a lot of hard decisions -- and ones that don't have answers until the final reading on Wong's hamstring.
Back to your first question. As far as order, I would be tempted to keep Edman at the No. 2 spot because of the combination of his recent success there AND his full health and speed.
Here's an easy way to justify it: Which guy, right now, wins a race to third base? The one who's not one step away from a severely damaged hamstring.
Another thing: If Wong tries it and gets hurt, you're switching out a spot lower in the order instead of your No. 2 spot.