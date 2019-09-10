Q: Is anyone else concerned about the Cubs' chances of catching up with the Cardinals? The Cards have a much tougher schedule through the finish line.
BenFred: Don't forget the Wrigley Field Issue either. The Cards are 0-6 there so far this season. For what it's worth, the postseason projections from FanGraphs like the Cardinals' chances of finishing this out.As of Tuesday afternoon, FanGraphs had the the Birds at a 78.5 percent chance to win the Central, compared to the Cub's 18.5 percent chance.
The big question, for me, will be the pitching.
The Cardinals have three of the most-used relievers in the National League.
They've got a question mark every time they go with Wacha and the opener-ish plan.
If the other four starters can finish strong, then the Cardinals should win, and then shift to a four-man rotation during the postseason.