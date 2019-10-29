QUESTION: Why is there so much fan concern about how the Cardinals would replace Marcell Ozuna's 89 RBIs? He probably gave away 20 runs in the field.
BENFRED: Ozuna's defense didn't cost the Cardinals 20 runs this season. That's hyperbolic. And the notion his offense is easy to replace is a bit shortsighted, in my opinion. Even with his disappointing 2018 and his injury-impacted 2019, his 89 RBIs in 2019 and 88 in 2018 marked the 12th and 13th-highest RBI totals by a Cardinal in seasons since 2010. Paul Goldschmidt (97 RBIs in 2019) is the only other current Cardinal with more RBIs in a season than Ozuna during that time frame.
I'm not suggesting Ozuna is irreplaceable, at all. I'm just pointing out that it's fair to wonder if that kind of production — for a team that desperately needs more production — is just going to appear out of the farm system, from a player who was not asked to help the team in 2019. Seems a bit unlikely, right?