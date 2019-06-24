QUESTION: Why are people so excited about ONLY being 2 games out? All that means is no one team has gotten hot yet without having an equally cold time frame to follow or precede, and chances are, if one does, it won't be the Cards.
GOOLD: I think it has to do with the fact that when the Cardinals were below .500 and struggling to break free of it -- they really still are, honestly -- then we all said "you are what the standings say you are." So, now the standings say the Cardinals are two games back in the division and they are still correct. The standings don't lie. And if they're true for when the Cardinals are struggling and have a losing record, then they are also true when the Cardinals have done meh-OK-kinda-solid-fine and are 2 games back.