 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HOW'S HICKS HEALING?
0 comments

HOW'S HICKS HEALING?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cards beat the Padres 4-1 Sunday afternoon

Cards relief pitcher Jordan Hicks pitches in the eighth inning on Sunday, April 7, 2019, during the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Diego Padres that was won by the Cards 4-1 at Busch Stadium. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

QUESTION: Any news on Jordan Hicks?

GOOLD: He’s still with the team. Arbitration eligible for the first time this winter. And going through a steady, mostly normal offseason preparing for spring training 2021, and expected to be ready when the team is, given his time away to prepare. He would have been able to throw in competition at some point late in the season if he hadn't scaled back the throwing program by opting out for his pre-existing conditions and to focus on being ready for 2021.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports