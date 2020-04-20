HUDSON AS A TRADE CHIP?

COMMENT: We've seen more than one article which identified Dakota Hudson as a player who could be traded for a big bat. I hope "Mo" does not do that. Hudson has the tools to be special if he can control his walks.
COMMISH: If the Cardinals were to try to acquire a power hitter in a trade, Hudson is an attractive chip because he is a proven starting pitcher and he doesn't make much money yet.
The Cardinals like having him, too, though, and hope they have enough offensive punch in house. That remains to be seen.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!