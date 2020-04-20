HUDSON AS A TRADE CHIP?
0 comments

HUDSON AS A TRADE CHIP?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 4 NLDS in St. Louis

Dakota Hudson pitches in Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta last October. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

COMMENT: We've seen more than one article which identified Dakota Hudson as a player who could be traded for a big bat. I hope "Mo" does not do that. Hudson has the tools to be special if he can control his walks.

COMMISH: If the Cardinals were to try to acquire a power hitter in a trade, Hudson is an attractive chip because he is a proven starting pitcher and he doesn't make much money yet.

The Cardinals like having him, too, though, and hope they have enough offensive punch in house. That remains to be seen.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports