HYPING CARLSON

COMMENT: Carlson just looks like a hitter who really has a good idea of what he's doing. His demeanor at the plate reminds me of a veteran hitter. I really don't see him going back to the minor leagues.
GOOLD: Here's the hype: I started covering the Cardinals in 2004. So that's the timeline. Dylan Carlson is the most polished hitter at his age I've seen in the Cardinals system. And there has been nothing about his major-league debut and first week in the majors to knock me from that opinion.
Follow-up: People who thought Carlson would become the next Mike Trout two weeks into playing in the MLB don’t understand baseball. Carlson is showing signs far above what many rookies would have shown by this point. The kid is a stud and will only improve.
GOOLD: Entirely fair comment here. Too bad it doesn't fit on Twitter or fit Twitter's need for immediate satisfaction or demand for an extreme, where a player is either a star or a bust, and that opinion can change hourly with no accountability. Oh well.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.