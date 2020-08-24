 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HYPING CARLSON
0 comments

HYPING CARLSON

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Cardinals take Reds series

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dylan Carlson (3) hits his first major league home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. The Cardinals beat the Reds 6-2 to take the series. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

COMMENT: Carlson just looks like a hitter who really has a good idea of what he's doing. His demeanor at the plate reminds me of a veteran hitter. I really don't see him going back to the minor leagues.

GOOLD: Here's the hype: I started covering the Cardinals in 2004. So that's the timeline. Dylan Carlson is the most polished hitter at his age I've seen in the Cardinals system. And there has been nothing about his major-league debut and first week in the majors to knock me from that opinion.

Follow-up: People who thought Carlson would become the next Mike Trout two weeks into playing in the MLB don’t understand baseball. Carlson is showing signs far above what many rookies would have shown by this point. The kid is a stud and will only improve.

GOOLD: Entirely fair comment here. Too bad it doesn't fit on Twitter or fit Twitter's need for immediate satisfaction or demand for an extreme, where a player is either a star or a bust, and that opinion can change hourly with no accountability. Oh well.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports