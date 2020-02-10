HYPING DYLAN CARLSON

QUESTION: I wonder how the hype of Dylan Carlson compares to that of Albert Pujols and Oscar Taveras prior to their Cardinal debuts. How did the Cardinals evaluate Albert compared to how they later viewed Oscar and now view Dylan? Hard to imagine that they knew Albert would be a generational player.
GOOLD: I don't recall much hype of Albert Pujols' as a prospect. That is more reflective of the time -- no Twitter, few blogs, Baseball America dominated the prospect game, he was a 13th-rounder -- than his talent. Dylan Carlson does compare to Oscar Taveras -- in terms of hype, but that's also because he compares in terms of production and his place with the organization. He is the best hitting prospect they've produced since Taveras. He's their highest-rated position prospect since Taveras, and he won the Texas League's equivalent of the MVP like Taveras did, and he did it with some numbers that rank well alongside Taveras as a complete hitter. The comparison fits, so the hype matches.
The Cardinals called Taveras their best hitting prospect since Pujols, and they've acknowledged that Carlson has the highest upside since Taveras. I don't think that means they're suggesting that Taveras was going to win three MVPs or that Carlson is a perennial All-Star. What that does mean is they project Carlson, like Taveras and like Pujols before him, to be a middle/top-order hitter and impact player on a contending team. That's the measuring stick used.
Follow-up: Does Carlson has a plus glove in the corners? Would he be better defensively than Ozuna was?
GOOLD: Yep. He's capable of playing center, too. Shildt has made it clear that he wants to see at some point how capable, just to have a feel for Carlson's versatility. He performed in the corners, and the big-league staff has seen that in person and received positive scouting reports on Carlson's defense.