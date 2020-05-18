QUESTION: Your thoughts on the comments made by Blake Snell? ("I gotta get my money. I’m not playing unless I get mine, OK?”) Is it a bad look for the players to argue for higher pay with revenues down so severely and so many other MLB employees much more dependent on their incomes completely out of work?
GOOLD: I appreciate that Blake Snell (above, during an appearance at Busch Stadium) was honest with his feelings and that his thoughts were injected into the conversation. This is important: The players have already agreed to a pay cut. Period. They did that in March. I get that people want to frame this as players asking for more money, but they aren't arguing that they should get their full salary. They're saying that the owners shouldn't ask them to further restrict their earnings (share in the losses) and not also extend them the same chance over the years to share a larger portion of the wins. Snell put that in good context.
The risk for the players is their health, their careers. The risk for the owners is their businesses. That ledger has to be balanced, and there is a price tag for it.
I get what you're saying. I can empathize with people who have a career related to baseball -- and have taken pay cuts as a result of no baseball. But I don't begrudge a player pointing out the risk they're being asked to take by playing and their right to make what's already been agreed upon.
I am surprised that workers -- like the ones you describe -- tend to take the owners side and not that of the labor force. That has always been a weird twist to me. Maybe owners are better at messaging.
