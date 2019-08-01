QUESTION: Does Mizzou have the easiest schedule this year in SEC football? Last year was probably one of the toughest schedules we've ever had to play.
MATTER: Yes. When your two SEC West opponents are Arkansas and Ole Miss, that's the easiest possible combination you can have — at least on paper. Now, maybe Ole Miss' two coordinator hires and new quarterback turn the Rebels into a national juggernaut immediately. Then we can re-evaluate the strength of schedule.
But as far as the schedules stand right now based on what we know about the 14 teams, you can't get a more ideal schedule than Mizzou. Yes, they have to play at Georgia, but Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee, widely considered the next-best teams in the East, all visit Columbia.
I've always said that MU should capitalize on the odd-numbered years because it means three of your four SEC road games are at Kentucky, Vandy and Arkansas. And if you're going to join the SEC, your aspirations should always be that your program is better than those three programs.