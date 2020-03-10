IF CARP STRUGGLES, WOULD GORMAN BE CALLED UP?

QUESTION: Will the Cardinals call up third baseman prospect Nolan Gorman this season if Matt Carpenter struggles?
BENFRED: Matt Carpenter struggling would lead to more time for Tommy Edman at third base. Elehuris Montero is scheduled to be the Class AAA third base starter, and he would get a shot before Gorman.
So, I don't think so.
I will say that Gorman looks a lot more polished to me this season, especially at third. He looked a bit shaky there last year. He made up a lot of ground defensively.
I think we will see Gorman in 2021, at the earliest.