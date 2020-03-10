IF CARP STRUGGLES, WOULD GORMAN BE CALLED UP?
IF CARP STRUGGLES, WOULD GORMAN BE CALLED UP?

Marlins Cardinals Spring Baseball

Third baseman Nolan Gorman bats in the second inning of the Cardinals'  spring training game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

QUESTION: Will the Cardinals call up third baseman prospect Nolan Gorman this season if Matt Carpenter struggles?

BENFRED: Matt Carpenter struggling would lead to more time for Tommy Edman at third base. Elehuris Montero is scheduled to be the Class AAA third base starter, and he would get a shot before Gorman.

So, I don't think so.

I will say that Gorman looks a lot more polished to me this season, especially at third. He looked a bit shaky there last year. He made up a lot of ground defensively.

I think we will see Gorman in 2021, at the earliest.

