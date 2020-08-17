IF 'COMMISH' WAS THE COMMISSIONER

QUESTION: If you were the commissioner of Major League Baseball, what initiatives would you take regarding the rules or customs of the game? How would you propose to make this beautiful game more fan friendly?
COMMISH: This may be one area in which I am not eager to impose any commish powers. But what would I like? No DH for next season, because in whatever new agreement is reached after the 2021 season, there surely will be one in perpetuity.
I never again would consider seven-inning doubleheaders. These change the whole strategy of the game and baseball very much is about strategy, in my mind.
I would not consider expansion until I can consider a way to help Tampa Bay and Oakland find someplace different to play, in their own geographical areas.
Now, as far as initiatives: get rid of replay challenges, if you want to speed the game along.
Work more closely with the minor leagues to make that critical part of the operation viable again. If it takes more money funneled into that program, do it. It has been dispiriting not to see the minors functioning this year.
Stop trying to change the rules. The game will get better if left to the players, such as just trying to make contact instead of trying to launch every ball into another galaxy, or pitchers throwing strike one. And then strike two. Every count needn't be 3-2.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.