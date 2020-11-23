IF GOOLD WERE GM....

QUESTION: Play GM now. How would you go about upgrading this offense, not only to make it deeper but also to give it some balance. Speed never goes into a slump and can put a lot of pressure on a defense. I would like to see more Whiteyball type players incorporated into the lineup as opposed to all-or-nothing types.

GOOLD: So, I get to play GM as long as you tell me the kind of player you want? If I'm your GM, I'm telling you I would prefer to go a different direction. Yes, speed never slumps, and speed also plays defense. But I'll prioritize athleticism over speed and try to find some people who can hit, just flat hit. Do damage. Slug. OPS. Something. I would not search for Whiteyball because I'm not sure how much nostalgia is going to win. It may bring some of the fans back to the ballpark, but baseball is a damage game now -- doubles, homers, hits where the defense can't catch them, no matter the speed or the shifts. I'm looking for a way to add thump to the lineup, and the direction I'd go as a GM is identifying the positions that could benefit from platoons (left/right, power/finesse, run prevention/run production) and toggling the roster to maximize performance.