 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IF HE LEAVES, HOW WILL THE MONEY BE SPENT?
0 comments

IF HE LEAVES, HOW WILL THE MONEY BE SPENT?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Senators Bruins Hockey

Boston Bruins' Adam McQuaid (54) battles Ottawa Senators' Mike Hoffman (68) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Bruins won 5-2. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

 Michael Dwyer

QUESTION: If Pietrangelo signs elsewhere, what free agents do you think that the Blues might try to sign with the money that they will be saving?

TOM T.: At that point, you're looking at a forward you can get in the $4 or $5 million range. You're probably out of the Taylor Hall Sweepstakes at that point.

Mike Hoffman (above)? Tyler Toffoli? Namestnikov? So much will depend on how the free agent market goes. Do the guys at the top get paid and then it drops off after that, or do the guys at the top not get paid and the bidding war is for the guys in the middle? Doug Armstrong probably has a better idea than I do.

The problem is always if you're looking for a 20-goal scorer, there aren't many and they aren't cheap. The Blues paid $5 million a year for Tyler Bozak. So production comes with a price.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports