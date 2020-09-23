IF HE LEAVES, HOW WILL THE MONEY BE SPENT?

QUESTION: If Pietrangelo signs elsewhere, what free agents do you think that the Blues might try to sign with the money that they will be saving?
TOM T.: At that point, you're looking at a forward you can get in the $4 or $5 million range. You're probably out of the Taylor Hall Sweepstakes at that point.
Mike Hoffman (above)? Tyler Toffoli? Namestnikov? So much will depend on how the free agent market goes. Do the guys at the top get paid and then it drops off after that, or do the guys at the top not get paid and the bidding war is for the guys in the middle? Doug Armstrong probably has a better idea than I do.
The problem is always if you're looking for a 20-goal scorer, there aren't many and they aren't cheap. The Blues paid $5 million a year for Tyler Bozak. So production comes with a price.
