IF HUDSON IS TRADED, WHO REPLACES HIM?
0 comments

IF HUDSON IS TRADED, WHO REPLACES HIM?

  • 0
All our Winter Warm-Up coverage for 99¢
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 4 NLDS in St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson pitches in the third inning during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Some of the reports about the Cardinals’ conversations with the Rockies regarding Arenado mention Dakota Hudson as a potential piece in a trade package. Who would replace him in the rotation if he was moved? Ryan Helsley? Genesis Cabrera? Austin Gomber?

BENFRED: Hudson would make a lot of sense for the Rockies. Groundball pitcher in thin air. Doesn't give up many home runs. His walks might scare Colorado though. Those tend to get compounded at altitude.

But Hudson is super talented and super cost-controlled. Not arbitration eligible until 2022. Not a free agent until 2025.

If Hudson were shipped out, that would mean Carlos Martinez and new addition Kwang Hyun Kim had spots to lose instead of competing for one between the two. You named the other options. I’d add Jake Woodford to your list.

And don’t forget wild-card Alex Reyes.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports