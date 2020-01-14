IF HUDSON IS TRADED, WHO REPLACES HIM?

QUESTION: Some of the reports about the Cardinals’ conversations with the Rockies regarding Arenado mention Dakota Hudson as a potential piece in a trade package. Who would replace him in the rotation if he was moved? Ryan Helsley? Genesis Cabrera? Austin Gomber?
BENFRED: Hudson would make a lot of sense for the Rockies. Groundball pitcher in thin air. Doesn't give up many home runs. His walks might scare Colorado though. Those tend to get compounded at altitude.
But Hudson is super talented and super cost-controlled. Not arbitration eligible until 2022. Not a free agent until 2025.
If Hudson were shipped out, that would mean Carlos Martinez and new addition Kwang Hyun Kim had spots to lose instead of competing for one between the two. You named the other options. I’d add Jake Woodford to your list.
And don’t forget wild-card Alex Reyes.