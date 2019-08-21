QUESTION: It looks like it’s “bye-bye Barby.” Which guys will get a look in Barbashev's role? Who do you see getting the “Big Rig gig” on the third line?
GORDO: As noted earlier, Berube likes both Jordan Nolan and Mackenzie MacEachern as fourth-line hit men. Neither offer Barbashev's offensive upside, but either could fit with Sundqvist and Steen.
Sammy Blais and Zach Sanford are the two guys most likely to benefit from Maroon's exit, if that's how it plays out. Blais could also play hit man on the fourth line. Longer term, the team hopes Klim Kostin graduates into such a role. He can manhandle players his own age, but he was only sporadically effective as a teenager playing in the AHL.