QUESTION: If we didn’t lose to Wyoming where do you think we are ranked in football?
MATTER: Right around 12, 13, 14. Still behind Notre Dame and Texas, because they began the year ranked higher and have quality losses to top-5 teams. There are a few unbeaten Power 5 teams ranked in the high teens and 20s (Wake Forest and Baylor) and Minnesota is still unranked, but Missouri's wins over West Virginia and South Carolina would probably vault the Tigers into the low teens.
But here's what I always add to these questions: Had the Tigers won big at Wyoming or even won by a point, who's to say they wouldn't have put it in cruise control and been more vulnerable against WVU and South Carolina? Can’t discount the butterfly effect. Maybe MU pulverized those teams out of frustration or desperation or renewed focus/coaching/effort from the Wyoming loss.