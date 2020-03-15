9. IF NOT MARTINEZ, WHO WILL CLOSE?

The Cardinals did not get close enough to the end of camp to have made any declaration. But Giovanny Gallegos, their premier setup man last year, worked four ninth innings in camp. After some control problems in his early games — he passed only 16 in 74 innings last year — Gallegos ended his spring with four hitless outings, striking out six in 3 2/3 innings.
But there will be some committee members involved. Hard-throwing young righthander Ryan Helsley had a 1.29 ERA for the spring and lefthander Tyler Webb re-confirmed he can retire lefthanded and righthanded batters. A healthy Miller, Ponce de Leon and maybe Reyes, too, could be in the ninth-inning mix. But, if the season were to start in 10 days — which it won’t — it would be Gallegos.