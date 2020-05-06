IF ONE PLAYER TESTS POSITIVE . . .
0 comments

IF ONE PLAYER TESTS POSITIVE . . .

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
10 Things to Know for Today

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly (left) presents the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl to the Blues after they beat the San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Western Conference final. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

QUESTION: What happens if the NHL resumes the season, and then a player tests positive for the coronavirus?

JT: I believe NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly was quoted as saying if it was just one player or a few, the games would go on. (With obviously the assumption that those testing positive would no longer play and would be quarantined.) Just where the tipping point would be — you know, with X number of positive cases we cease playing — I'm not sure.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports