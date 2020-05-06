IF ONE PLAYER TESTS POSITIVE . . .

QUESTION: What happens if the NHL resumes the season, and then a player tests positive for the coronavirus?
JT: I believe NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly was quoted as saying if it was just one player or a few, the games would go on. (With obviously the assumption that those testing positive would no longer play and would be quarantined.) Just where the tipping point would be — you know, with X number of positive cases we cease playing — I'm not sure.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.