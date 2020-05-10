IF PETRO DEPARTS, PERUNOVICH STARTS?
0 comments

IF PETRO DEPARTS, PERUNOVICH STARTS?

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Prospecting for Blues

Scott Perunovich handles the puck during a scrimmage at Blues Prospect Camp last June. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

COMMENT: When guessing at defensive pairings if "Petro" leaves the Blues, Perunovich has got to be in the top 6. I'd be stunned if he spent any time in the AHL.

GORDO: Scott Peronovich is an interesting guy. Independent scouts seem to think he could play in the NHL right away. Also, big Niko Mikkola should be NHL-ready. I thought he could have been the Next Bouwmeester, but Marco Scandella was such a great addition and willing to sign for team-friendly coin. So there is a lot in play on D.

It's not surprising that so many people around the league figure Vince Dunn could be a trade target. He will be headed toward bigger money. Like Jaden Schwartz up front, he is valued here -- but there will be no way to keep everybody for the long haul. I imagine other teams are watching all of this quite closely.

The NHL Draft would have been an interesting time for the Blues under normal circumstances. But if it happens before the playoffs then there won't be much in the way of trades. Under the usual timetable, Armstrong would have been really busy at the draft trying to make his payroll puzzle work.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports