IF PETRO DEPARTS, PERUNOVICH STARTS?

COMMENT: When guessing at defensive pairings if "Petro" leaves the Blues, Perunovich has got to be in the top 6. I'd be stunned if he spent any time in the AHL.
GORDO: Scott Peronovich is an interesting guy. Independent scouts seem to think he could play in the NHL right away. Also, big Niko Mikkola should be NHL-ready. I thought he could have been the Next Bouwmeester, but Marco Scandella was such a great addition and willing to sign for team-friendly coin. So there is a lot in play on D.
It's not surprising that so many people around the league figure Vince Dunn could be a trade target. He will be headed toward bigger money. Like Jaden Schwartz up front, he is valued here -- but there will be no way to keep everybody for the long haul. I imagine other teams are watching all of this quite closely.
The NHL Draft would have been an interesting time for the Blues under normal circumstances. But if it happens before the playoffs then there won't be much in the way of trades. Under the usual timetable, Armstrong would have been really busy at the draft trying to make his payroll puzzle work.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.