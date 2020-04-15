IF PETRO LEAVES, WHO'S THE CAPTAIN?

QUESTION: If Alex Pietrangelo would leave, who would be the captain? Would there be a leadership void without him?
TOM T.: I don't think there would be a leadership void. As coaches often say, there are a lot of leaders in that room. The Blues could give it to Steen as a one-year thanks for your service honor. Or, they could move immediately to start someone on a long-term path.
As another assistant captain, Tarasenko would get consideration as would O'Reilly and Schenn. Both of those guys are going to be here so long that they have to figure in the leadership plans somehow.
