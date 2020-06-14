IF PETRO WALKS, THEN WHAT?


Niko Mikkola, Colton Parayko and Jordan Binnington

(From left) Blues defensemen Colton Parayko and Niko Mikkola, and goalie Jordan Binnington. 

QUESTION: Everybody likes to talk about how the Blues' window for winning is wide open the next couple years. My question: Does the window close a little bit if Pietrangelo walks, or do we say it's still a loaded team?

GORDO: The window would remain open. Colton Parayko is becoming an elite shut-down defender and he hasn't fulfilled his offensive potential yet. Marco Scandella replaced Jay Bouwmeester seamlessly. Justin Faulk and Vince Dunn would get lots of power-play time if Pietrangelo leaves. Niko Mikkola and Scott Perunovich are very good prospects.

