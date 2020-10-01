IF PIETRO GOES, IS BOBBY RYAN AN OPTION?

QUESTION: I may be in the minority, but I would not be upset if Alex Pietrangelo doesn't re-sign. He is a Norris Trophy quality defenseman, but that contract will be a burden in 4-5 seasons. The Blues have some good defensemen that can step in, and Parayko can take another step up. With (Vladimir) Tarasenko out, do you anticipate an offensive piece added? I have heard there is mutual interest in Bobby Ryan. Do you think he may be a good fit?
TOM T.: The challenge all along on re-signing Pietrangelo has been what happens in the final years of that contract. The last three seasons of an eight-year contract are almost always going to be dicey. I forget if it was with (Brayden) Schenn's or (Justin) Faulk's contract, but (GM Doug) Armstrong admitted it: We'll be overpaying in the final years of this deal, but if that player takes care of us in the early seasons we can make it up to them at the end.
The one thing the Blues have is defensemen laying in wait, and one more now that Perunovich has signed. So if the Blues don't sign Pietrangelo, they will have some room and no need to spend it on a defenseman at that point, so I would think they would look at a forward.
Bobby Ryan, who was bought out of his deal by Ottawa, is an interesting target. One of the keys will be where his salary offers land. He was making $7.25 million at Ottawa, and clearly the Senators didn't want to pay that and no one else in the league did either, or they'd have been able to trade him. And they couldn't work out a trade where Ottawa would retain some salary. (Ottawa is still on the hook for $3.5 million this season for Ryan, so presumably they would have been OK with retaining that much to make a trade and get something in return.) So the market for Ryan looks to be around $4 million tops. He's 32 years old and is at best a 20-goal scorer. He looks to have come out ahead in his battle with alcohol abuse (and the Blues have an assistant coach in Jim Montgomery who has gone through the same thing.) It could be a situation where Ryan could do well. Could a two or three-year deal there make sense? If the Blues have the cap space, it could be worth a try.
