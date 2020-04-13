IF ROSTERS ARE LARGER, WILL CARLSON BE IN STL?

QUESTION: What happens to minor leaguers? If they do a spring training type of season, would they extend rosters to like 35 or the full 40 on the active roster? If so, does Carlson make it?
GOOLD: One of the certainties that baseball will have coming out of this stoppage is a larger roster. It's not clear whether that will be 30, 35 or the whole 40-man roster. An element of relocating the game to one city — say Phoenix, and baseball in the bubble — is that teams will likely bring their whole 40-man roster and designate an active part of it for a series, or a game, or a week. Whatever. But that way they will be protected if there are injuries and players don't have to come from outside of the isolation.
Another reason there will be larger rosters is pitching, pitching, pitching. Teams are expecting a spring training of around two weeks — or about two times through the rotation — and that means having more pitching to be proactively protective and not count on starters being ready for the 100 pitches or so that first week or so of play.
I have no clue if that means Dylan Carlson will make the roster. He's not on the 40-man roster. What I do know is that some team or multiple teams will have to make the decision on taking . . .
• their best talent-decision 40-man roster, period.
• their best business-decision 40-man roster.
. . . and what those teams determine will definitely shift the season.
I could see a team like San Diego making a decision on the best 40-man possible from their system and being a lot better than some teams that would make the business decision.
It's a wrinkle to the return that I think will be fascinating to watch, to discuss, to write about.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.