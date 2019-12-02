QUESTION: If the season would have lasted one week longer, the Cards wouldn't have even made the playoffs. Now, the Cards are hoping that Fowler, Bader and Carpenter have career years which means no upgrade at all offensively in 2020. Boy, is it going to be a long season!!
GOOLD: I think your math is dubious if not out and out incorrect. But that's the beauty of making statements that aren't rooted in fact -- you cannot disprove a negative, they say. We'll never know if they would or would not make the playoffs if the season was a week longer because this past season, like the season before it and the 10 before it and the 20 before that, was 162 games long and at the end of it the Cardinals were the NL Central champs. Not the Cubs. Not the Reds. Not the Brewers. The season said the Cardinals were the NL Central champs and they'll have a logo up all season in 2020 as a result of that. But I cannot stop you from adding an asterisk every time you see that because they didn't win the division in your week-longer season.
FOLLOW-UP: I LOVE when people use the argument “if the season lasted a week longer.” The season lasts as long as the season lasts. That argument is irrelevant.
GOOLD: Later this week, I'm going to try this argument with my boss: "My story would have been much better if I had another hour before deadline."
Think it will work?
(Editor's note: No, it won't.)