IF THE OFFENSE LAGS EARLY, HOW WILL CARDS FIX IT?

QUESTION: What options do you see for the Cardinals if the team’s offense is lagging on June 1 and the team is at .500 or below?
GOOLD: If Dylan Carlson does not make the team out of camp -- and he has a lot of outfielders to climb over to do so, so it's not just based on his performance -- then he would be the first move for the Cardinals from outside the active roster. The first move from the active roster would be to see if Edman is going and producing and how he gets more playing time somewhere, somehow, to jolt the offense. That's how this sets up if the offense struggles continue ...
• in May, rearrange from within, alter lineup, shift playing time to who is hot.
• in late May into June, promote from within, such as a player like Carlson.
• in late June into July, trade for an addition.
That is how this sets up for the Cardinals.
Follow-up: Is it feasible to think that Dylan Carlson could duplicate the power the Cardinals lost when Oscar Taveras died?
GOOLD: Carlson is considered a more polished hitter at his age than Taveras was, and Taveras was considered a rare, raw power hitter, one who hit with thunder. I'm not sure that Carlson is going to have the same power profile as Taveras, but he could be the same kind of OPS hitter, just getting there in a different direction, one nourished by OBP as much as SLG.