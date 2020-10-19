IF THERE ARE NO MINOR LEAGUES IN '21...

QUESTION: If there are no minor leagues in 2021, how do prospects develop? It doesn't sound like the camp in Springfield was all that helpful in evaluating a player’s progress. What solution do you think teams will come up with to combat this possibility?
GOOLD: They'll have to get more creative. And I mentioned one possible action earlier in the chat. They would have a Grapefruit and Cactus leagues setup that would allow those teams to play against each other, and that it would be a blending of a lot of different levels. There would be a focus on an instructional-like setup, and then there could be games within that Florida/Arizona corridor. Cardinals could get dozens of games going with the facility they have in Jupiter, Fla. There are five fields away from the ballpark where games could be played, and then there is the shared Roger Dean Stadium with the Marlins. They could bring in the Mets, Nationals, Astros and have a five-team bubble to play developmental games of all sorts of levels. It's that kind of creativity that will be necessary.
