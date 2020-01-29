IF VLADI RETURNS, WHO SITS?

QUESTION: If Tarasenko comes back before the end of the season, who becomes the odd men out in the lineup?
TOM T.: If we look at Tuesday night's lineup as a base — Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou, Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron, Steen-Thomas-Bozak, de la Rose-Barbashev-Blais — and had to add in Sundqvist and Tarasenko, de la Rose comes out and then either Kyrou or Sanford, depending on who's form was better.
With a fully healthy team, MacEachern and de la Rose will be hard pressed to get playing time. There are a lot of names on there that are written in ink. And last season's playoff run was indicative: you can put Steen on the fourth line with good results.
Follow-up comment: Nothing for the season and then five goals in January for the incomparable Mr. Steen. Is that the Robert Thomas effect? When Tarasenko returns, elite passer with elite scorer on a line seems like a no-brainer, but the effectiveness of the 20-18-21 line would make me think twice about breaking it up. More and more often, they have looked like the best line the Blues have.
TOM T.: Certainly being a line with Robert Thomas is a good place to be. If Tarasenko is back in the regular season, you're looking at Schwartz and Schenn, O'Reilly and Perron, and then two other guys. It might be better to have Tarasenko (or some mysterious top six forward from another team) and maybe Blais in those spots and then keep the third line together. Bozak seems to be settling in on the wing. Early on, that didn't seem the best place for him, but that group as a group is becoming more effective.