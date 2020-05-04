IF/WHEN YADI MOVES ALONG . . .

QUESTION: How do Herrera and Knizner rate as the catchers for the post-Molina Cardinals?
GOOLD: As the next two in line. Andrew Knizner is the heir apparent. Ivan Herrera (above) is one of the top catching prospects in all of baseball, akin to the way Carson Kelly was heralded as a young catcher, and Herrera is considered to have a greater upside offensively.
Follow-up: It sounds like Herrera has more upside in say 2-3 years than Knizner? If so, why not let Knizner be the backup, instead of Wieters, and let Herrera get more playing time in AAA?
GOOLD: Herrera's not ready for Class AAA, first of all. He's 19 and he hasn't yet played 20 games at level higher than Peoria. That would be a zany fast-track. No reason. Also, Knizner can get experience at Triple-A. It's OK.
Follow-up: Has Yadi expressed any interest or desire in coaching or managing after his playing days are over?
GOOLD: Not really. Not beyond being a guest instructor or a presence around spring training. He has expressed an interest in being more active in Puerto Rico with his foundation, with the political climate there, with the people, and with the leagues/sports/ballparks there. He has talked about that. Would not be a surprise to see him manage Team Puerto Rico in a World Baseball Classic at some point. He's already managed an age-group team there, and has show interest in doing that.
