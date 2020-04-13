IF YOU GIVE A PLAYER A SANDWICH . . .

QUESTION: Players show up for the game in the afternoon. I assume the team feeds them at some time before the game. Do they feed them after the game? Can someone run to the clubhouse for a sandwich in the 5th inning?
GOOLD: Yes. All of that. As part of the current CBA, clubhouse dues and per diem were changed to reflect the fact that players could get most of their meals at the ballpark, cooked by a chef that the team would employ. This was all codified in the last CBA.
The Cardinals are among the teams that also provide meals for the minor-league players in addition to the per diem at that level. The Cardinals found that it allowed them to control some of the nutrition of the players and get them away from the cheap fast food and into food that helped them stay stronger, healthier, etc. etc.
And, yes, in the majors if a player wants a sandwich in the fifth inning, he can have a sandwich. They will even trim the crusts for him.
Photo: After hitting three homers in the first game of a doubleheader on May 2, 1954, Stan Musial celebrated in the clubhouse by eating a sandwich —crusts and all. He only hit two homers in Game 2. (AP Photo)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.