QUESTION: Last year, the Cardinals fired Matheny to light a fire under the team. Should someone get fired to set a tone this year? Hitting coach? Manager?
GOOLD: Huh, I thought they fired the manager because of the results and the slip-sliding-away trends and the climate creeping into the clubhouse -- not as some ritual sacrifice to the gods of winning.
Firing coaches to light a fire under professional athletes is a weird thing to do, to me. I know some teams do it. I wonder about professional athletes that need to see someone else lose their job -- someone who makes far less, in many cases -- to get motivated. That's some cold stuff.
Follow-up: If the Cards finish around .500 and miss the playoffs for the 4th straight season, do you believe there will be changes in the front office?
GOOLD: There will be changes, sure. Will there be firings? That hasn't been DeWitt's style most years. Reassignments are always possible, and they have happened within the front office before. If you want your pound of flesh you may be disappointed. If you want a new direction or a new voice in the decision-making then you'll probably see that because four years is a long time. The Cardinals insist their patience is at an end, so they have to share that with action.