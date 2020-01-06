ILLINI COACH ON A HOT SEAT?
ILLINI COACH ON A HOT SEAT?

QUESTION: Is Brad Underwood safe at Illinois? Illini are not meeting expectations at the moment.

BENFRED: The fans are growing restless, but consider Illinois AD Josh Whitman. See his all-in approach with football coach Lovie Smith. Whitman believes in Underwood. More importantly, he hired Underwood. I think he will give Underwood the Smith treatment, meaning he's safe from real job security issues despite fan grumbling.

Smith's team securing a bowl win was a big win for both Smith and Whitman, but the team completely let go of the string after that accomplishment. Smith's best team should be the upcoming season.

Relatively soon, Underwood needs that kind of breakthrough. Expectations for Illinois hoops are high, and should be. Program is a sleeping giant.

