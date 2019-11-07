Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., FS1
Line: Michigan State by 15
Quick Hit: The Fighting Illini probably saved Lovie Smith’s job with three straight wins, but Vegas must not be all that impressed. Michigan State has scored just 17 points in its last three games combined — all losses — but will beat the surging Illini by 15? Not buying it. The Spartans and their prehistoric offense have covered just once in their last six games. Illinois has covered five of the last six weeks.
Matter's Pick: Michigan State 21, Illinois 17