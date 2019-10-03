Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Line: Minnesota by 14
Quick Hit: Minnesota is the shakiest unbeaten team in America with wins over San Diego State, Fresno State, Georgia Southern and Purdue by a combined 20 points. Illinois managed to not lose last week, only because it was a bye week. Lovie Smith’s team kept it close against Nebraska two weeks ago but still gave up 42 points to a team Ohio State held to seven. This looks like another close one for the Gophers.
Matter's Pick: Minnesota 31, Illinois 27