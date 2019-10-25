Kickoff: 11 a.m., Big Ten Network
Line: Purdue by 9 ½
Quick Hit: What’s gotten into the Fightin’ Lovie Smiths? The Illini toppled mighty Wisconsin last Saturday and have covered three of the last four weeks against favored Big Ten foes. For the Boilermakers, it’s been a lost season in West Lafayette for the nation’s most overpaid coach. Fresh off that $36.8 million contract that makes him one of the game’s highest paid coaches, Jeff Brohm’s team is 2-5 and 1-3 in the Big Ten. Purdue’s been hit with injuries all season but should have just enough to hold off the Illini at home.
Matter's Pick: Purdue 34, Illinois 27