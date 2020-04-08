IMPACT OF A CANCELED SEASON ON STILLMAN'S GROUP?
Stillman's local group takes over full ownership of Blues

St. Louis Blues chairman Tom Stillman holds the Stanley Cup overhead during the victory celebration in downtown St. Louis on June 15. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

QUESTION: Business-wise, would a cancellation of the postseason crush Stillman's group? Seems like finances are always an issue for this franchise and I'm wondering how or if they'd be able to recover.

JT: No, I don't think it would crush the ownership group. Winning the Stanley Cup made them some money. A cancellation of the rest of this season, I've been told, would result in a loss of about 20 percent of the NHL's normal revenue, league-wide. Of longer-range concern is whether the Blues lose some advertising and sponsorships after hockey returns. I think the fans will come back. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

