IMPACT OF A CANCELED SEASON ON STILLMAN'S GROUP?

QUESTION: Business-wise, would a cancellation of the postseason crush Stillman's group? Seems like finances are always an issue for this franchise and I'm wondering how or if they'd be able to recover.
JT: No, I don't think it would crush the ownership group. Winning the Stanley Cup made them some money. A cancellation of the rest of this season, I've been told, would result in a loss of about 20 percent of the NHL's normal revenue, league-wide. Of longer-range concern is whether the Blues lose some advertising and sponsorships after hockey returns. I think the fans will come back.
