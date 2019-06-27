COMMENT: Winning the Stanley Cup seems more important to hockey players than winning a championship is to players in any other sport. I don't quite know how to explain this, but I think it could be seen in the reactions of former players such as Bernie Federko and Bobby Plager to this Cup win. Just pure, genuine joy.
JT: It was interesting to see how much of a kick Plager and Federko and Hull, etc., got out of the Blues winning the Cup. And as for the current players, I've never seen a championship parade where the players interacted like that with the fans. Have you? So it was clear how much the title meant to the players, and conversely, the players could tell how much the title meant to the fans and the city.