IMPACT OF MIKOLAS INJURY

QUESTION: Does the setback with Miles Mikolas hurt the Cardinals' run prevention model? If the pitching (or the defense) takes a step back this season, how could that affect the outcome of the season?
BENFRED: Pretty simple. If their defense and pitching isn't as good as last season, they will need to score more runs to make up for it if they aren't going to take a step back.
Everyone here probably feels the same way about the offense, though perhaps to varying degrees. It's a lot to ask this offense to do more than last season, considering the additions made from outside (zero) and the departures (Ozuna and J. Martinez).
Could it get better? Sure. Could it be about the same? Likely. Could it be worse? Yes. There are no guarantees, because the Cardinals added no guarantees. So, a step back in the areas that were really strong -- pitching, defense, baserunning -- could be costly.
Any arm injury to a starting pitcher is serious, but the Cardinals did add some protection for the rotation this offseason. Kim and Carlos Martinez have a spot in the rotation until Mikolas is ready. Or someone could push one of them out by out-pitching them: Gomber, Ponce, Reyes, Woodford, etc.
There's still good depth there.