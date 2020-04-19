IMPACT OF MLB'S SHUTDOWN ON FREE AGENCY

QUESTION: With the potential for diminished revenue into next year, or maybe beyond, what happens to free agents in baseball? Does it become easier or harder for the Cards to sign potential FA Jack Flaherty?
GORDO: I believe the big-market teams will be able to get back to spending huge dollars more readily because their local TV deals are so big. Those markets rely less on the gate. So while free agents overall may have fewer suitors, the top guys will still get paid.
Where that puts the Cardinals with Flaherty is hard to say. He is a rare commodity -- although the Cardinals haven't treated him as such to this point.
