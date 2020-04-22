IMPACT OF SCANDELLA SIGNING?
0 comments

IMPACT OF SCANDELLA SIGNING?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Blues 6, Blackhawks 5

Blues defenseman Marco Scandella reaches to disrupt Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane on Feb. 25 at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)

QUESTION: Thumbs-up on the Scandella signing because he looks to be the perfect replacement for Bouwmeester. But let me ask the question most Blues fans are thinking about: How does this impact the chances of keeping Petro?

JT: Well, it's $3.275 million of cap space taken out of the pie for next season, so it doesn't help. Ostensibly, he's a replacement for Bouwmeester and not Pietrangelo, but I was surprised by the signing nonetheless.

It comes down to this: Would you rather have a Blues team with Allen and Steen (or some other combination), or a Blues team without Pietrangelo? If I'm reading this right, Scandella's signing pretty much assured that you're going to have to remove at least two players from the current roster to retain Pietrangelo.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports