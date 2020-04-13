IMPACT OF SHUTDOWN ON OLDER PLAYERS?

QUESTION: Players only have a short time to be at their best and this year will only make them a year older and further removed from their "best." Who are some of the big-name players that will really be affected by being another year older? I'm thinking Pujols, but who else?
GOOLD: It's possible that tons will be. Hunter Pence. Adam Wainwright. Joey Votto. Paul Goldschmidt has to face this as well, and Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler. That's a Cardinals-heavy list, and you could expand it to include Justin Verlander, Clayton Kershaw ...
Take a look at any of the players who are entering their early-mid-late 30s, and see how a season missed will look. Now, some players have different views of this. I did talk with one veteran player during spring training about this and he suggested that a year off for some may actually be beneficial because of the extended rest the body will get without the strain of pitching competitively, that maybe it won't erode careers at all, just extend a year or so. I'm not so sure. I am sure that how players use this time will determine that because there will be injuries and ineffectiveness that we'll be able to trace back to this long layoff. No doubt.
Here's the next question that we'll have to confront: Who doesn't have a Hall of Fame career because a whole season in the middle of his prime is upended?
