IMPACT OF VIRUS ON FREE-AGENT MARKET?

QUESTION: How severely will free agents be hurt in the next couple of years? Between covid and the impending labor deal, isn't it going to be difficult to get many multi-year deals? What options might players and agents deploy?
COMMISH: The free-agent market will be heavily glutted with players this offseason as many options for 2021 won't be picked up by teams. The Mookie Betts, George Springer and J.T. Realmuto types will get their money, but the second and third tier of free agents will suffer. No doubt charges of collusion will surface.
As of now, if there is a player option on the table for a player, he had better take it.
