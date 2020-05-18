IMPACT ON CARDINALS' PAYROLL?
2019 Cardinals spring training

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr., at spring training. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)

QUESTION: If the season is canceled, how does that affect the Cards' payroll going forward?

GOOLD: It is expected to shrink and would only shrink more. The Cardinals continue to hinge their payroll on ticket sales -- and, yes, the growing rights fees paid by Fox Sports Midwest as part of that $1.25-billion deal -- but without those things, with no revenue from those streams, there is going to a pinch somewhere.

They'll likely have at least one fewer minor-league affiliate to run. That means one fewer staff to populate. Teams around baseball expect cutbacks -- in staff, in spending, and yes in payroll. So a lost season would be a deeper cut.

