IMPACT ON CARDINALS' PAYROLL?

QUESTION: If the season is canceled, how does that affect the Cards' payroll going forward?
GOOLD: It is expected to shrink and would only shrink more. The Cardinals continue to hinge their payroll on ticket sales -- and, yes, the growing rights fees paid by Fox Sports Midwest as part of that $1.25-billion deal -- but without those things, with no revenue from those streams, there is going to a pinch somewhere.
They'll likely have at least one fewer minor-league affiliate to run. That means one fewer staff to populate. Teams around baseball expect cutbacks -- in staff, in spending, and yes in payroll. So a lost season would be a deeper cut.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.