IMPACT ON ROSTER MANAGEMENT?

QUESTION: How would a significantly shorter season potentially impact the front office and Shildt's roster management? Specifically, making a change if someone isn’t producing (Carp, Fowler, Bader, LF, etc.). Think they would pull the trigger quicker?
COMMISH: Patience will be less, with more emphasis on immediate production. Front offices must move more quickly if the season is 100 games or under and lineups won't be very static either if a team starts poorly.
