IMPACT ON ROSTER MANAGEMENT?
0 comments

IMPACT ON ROSTER MANAGEMENT?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Colorado Rockies vs St. Louis Cardinals

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (left) and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak talk in the dugout before the Aug. 23 game against Colorado at Busch Stadium. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: How would a significantly shorter season potentially impact the front office and Shildt's roster management? Specifically, making a change if someone isn’t producing (Carp, Fowler, Bader, LF, etc.). Think they would pull the trigger quicker?

COMMISH: Patience will be less, with more emphasis on immediate production. Front offices must move more quickly if the season is 100 games or under and lineups won't be very static either if a team starts poorly.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports