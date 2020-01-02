IMPRESSED WITH LOCK IN DENVER?

QUESTION: Seems like Drew Lock is making a good impression in Denver. Your thoughts on him?
MATTER: He had a really strong finish to his rookie season. I know the Broncos weren't playing games that were especially relevant in the playoff hunt, but it's hard enough to beat any NFL team, much less four in five games.
His completion percentage (64.1) was better than any single season he posted at Missouri. It goes to show what a talented passer can do when surrounded by elite playmakers. Not that Denver is loaded at the skill positions, but Lock never had a true NFL receiver at Mizzou. J’Mon Moore was drafted but quickly washed out of the league. Emanuel Hall was never drafted and has since bounced around some practice squads. We'll see what happens with Albert O at the next level.
I hope the expectations for Lock don’t get ahead of themselves going into 2020 — and I hope Denver surrounds Lock with better talent at the skill positions and along the O-line. But there's a lot to like about the way he played this year. He's at his best when he's having fun. Guys love playing with him.